The first day of fall camp is in the books and there were several players available for interviews. We spoke with Jalon Daniels, Devin Neal, Cobee Bryant and Jereme Robinson. See what the players had to say after the first practice.

Jalon Daniels

Daniels was excited to return to the field and be back with his teammates. Daniels talks about changes to the offense and mentoring Isaiah Marshall along with several other topics.

Devin Neal

Today marked the first day of the last fall camp practice Neal will have in a KU uniform. He talked about that feeling going into his final year and what young running backs are catching his attention.

Cobee Bryant

Bryant talked about the transition to the grass fields and how strong the veteran leadership on the team is. He said the defense should be strong and his goal to be an All-American.

Jereme Robinson