Bryce Thompson, the 6-foot-4, 180-pound shooting guard from Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa, Okla., is off the board. Just moments ago, Thompson, the No. 19 ranked player in the 2020 class, verbally committed to Coach Bill Self and Kansas.

“I’ll be attending the University of Kansas,” said Bryce Thompson, the five-star shooting guard from Tulsa, Okla. “Bill Self, you know, made a great pitch to me on where I can fit in the system. (Devon) Dotson is more than likely going to leave, so that will open the point guard position, so it’s a place where I can come in and make an immediate impact.

“I’ll be able to come in and make an immediate impact and win at a high level.”

Throughout his recruitment, Thompson, whose father, Rod Thompson, played for Bill Self at Tulsa, received scholarship offers from the likes of Kansas, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas, Arkansas, Colorado, DePaul, Houston, Iowa, Marquette, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oral Roberts, SMU, St. John’s, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Tulsa, Wake Forest, Wichita State, and others.

During that same time, Thompson took visits, both official and unofficial, to Kansas, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas, Colorado, and Michigan State.

However, when the dust finally settled, just four programs, Kansas, North Carolina, Oklahoma, and Oklahoma State, were left standing.

This morning, the list of four ultimately became one, with Kansas winning out for the elite guard.

“It’s good,” said Thomas when asked about the opportunity to play both on and off the ball. “I mean, I need to get better at both, so I’ll be able to work on both and just show everything that I can do.”

With the early signing period set to begin on Wednesday, Thompson becomes the third prospect from the 2020 class to join KU’s recruiting class. He joins Gethro Muscadin, the 6-foot-10, 215-pound center from Aspire Academy in Louisville, Ky., and Tyon Grant-Foster, the 6-foot-6, 190-pound small forward from Indian Hills CC in Ottumwa, Iowa.

Thompson, even with the recent events with the NCAA, felt more than comfortable giving the nod to Bill Self and the Jayhawks.

“Just talking to the AD and Coach Self,” said Thompson when asked what made him feel comfortable with his decision. “We talked a lot about it and they just told me to trust them, and I do, because what they are going through is minor, but it’s still something. If I would have just met the coaching staff or if they would have gotten involved super late in the process, I probably wouldn’t have chosen them, but because they’ve been there (from the beginning) and they’ve talked to me and gone through the whole situation, I feel pretty comfortable.

“I’m just looking forward to meeting the players and talking to the coaching staff when I get on campus. The fans are great and I’m just looking forward to getting settled in get to work.”

If you’re wondering what Kansas fans should know about Bryce Thompson, he’s got a little message for you.

“I’m a guard that likes to score, likes to get others involved, and likes to win,” he said.