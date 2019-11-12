On Tuesday morning, Bryce Thompson, the 6-foot-5, 180-pound combo guard from Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa, Okla., verbally committed to Bill Self and Kansas.

Thompson, the No. 19 ranked player in the 2020 class, selected Kansas over Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and North Carolina.

What does the addition of Bryce Thompson, a five-star prospect, mean to KU? How big is his commitment? For the very latest, click here.