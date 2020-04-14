Harrison Ingram, the 6-foot-7, 205-pound small forward from St. Mark’s High School in Dallas, Texas is one of the most coveted prospects in the 2021 class. Currently, Ingram, the No. 13 ranked player in the class, has scholarship offers from the likes of Kansas, Arkansas, Baylor, Florida, Georgetown, Houston, Illinois, Marquette, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Purdue, SMU, Stanford, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, UCLA, Vanderbilt, and others.

