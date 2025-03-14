Published Mar 14, 2025
Watch: Chris Simpson talks about the LB group, player development
Jon Kirby  •  JayhawkSlant
Publisher- Football Editor
@jayhawkslant

Kansas linebackers coach Chris Simpson gave an update how his position group is doing. There are several new players from the transfer portal combined with those returning.

Watch what Simpson had to say in his spring football press conference.

