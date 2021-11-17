Florida Man: Judah Mintz, Asa Newell, Anthony Black

College basketball’s early signing window is firmly open and producing a sprinkle of news. So this week in Florida Man, Rivals.com’s Rob Cassidy has a look at what may become of former Pitt commit Judah Mintz, predicts where one of the nation’s top uncommitted players might land and shines a light on a class of 2024 prospect from an often overlooked region that could be on the verge of seeing his recruitment take off. ***** MORE RECRUITING NEWS: Five-star Omaha Biliew discusses his recruitment 2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2023 Rankings: Rivals150 2024 Rankings: Top 40 *****

KANSAS, FLORIDA, TENNESSEE IN PLAY FOR MINTZ

It’s been a bad week or so for Pitt hoops. Friday’s 74-59 loss to rival West Virginia isn’t nearly the worst disaster in an eight-day run overflowing with calamity. Last Tuesday’s 15-point drubbing at the hands of a Citadel team that went 13-12 a year ago was followed up a decommitment by the program's only 2022 commitment, as four-star guard Judah Mintz decided to back off his verbal pledge instead of putting pen to paper on the first day of the Early Signing Period. But there’s no need to kick the Panthers while they’re down. WVU already did that. The more pressing angle of the story is what will become of Mintz, the No. 68-ranked prospect in America. According to a tweet from Mintz’s AAU coach, Dwayne Wise, Tennessee, Texas, Florida, DePaul, Maryland, Marquette, Xavier, Northwestern and Arizona State reached out to Mintz in the wake of his decommitment. Kansas has also been in contact in recent days. In talking to coaches now involved in Mintz recruitment this week it seems as though both Florida and KU are incredibly intrigued, to say the least. Each would like to get the Mouth of Wilson (Va.) Academy guard on campus for a visit and go from there. There won’t be a snap decision here, however, as some schools are still deciding how hard to push for his commitment. But the Jayhawks and Gators are certainly programs to monitor closely going forward. Tennessee will also be a player.



ASA NEWELL IS A PLAYER TO WATCH IN NORTH FLORIDA

The Florida panhandle isn't exactly a hotbed for hoops, but Fort Walton Beach-based forward Asa Newell is making noise from the region nevertheless. A good bet to crack the class of 2024 rankings when they expand in January, Newell is 6-foot-9 with a big motor and a developing skill set that has major programs intrigued. Newell picked up an offer from Florida this week, and Newell’s AAU coach Darryl Hardin called it “a really big one for Asa,” citing the forward’s longstanding relationship with Gators assistant Erik Pastrana, who began recruiting Newell during his time at Oklahoma State. Georgia Tech is a team of note, as Newell is originally from Atlanta and feels the allure of home. Projecting Newell’s recruitment is difficult, however, as the fact that he plays in the Florida panhandle has kept him off of some radars. That should change soon, however, as his Choctawhatchee High School squad is set to participate in this year’s City of Palms Classic, which will increase Newell’s exposure exponentially. Expect new schools to enter the picture after the December event.

FUTURECAST OF THE WEEK: Anthony Black to Oklahoma State