Quick Recap: Jayhawks fall to West Virginia

Kansas collapsed in the fourth quarter again, losing 32-28 after leading by 11 with 5:39 to play. The Jayhawks scored coming out of a two-hour weather delay, but could not hold on at the end of the game.

Jalon Daniels threw another interception but was effective in the option game. Kansas relied on its rushing attack, with Devin Neal going for 110 yards and a touchdown and Daniel Hishaw adding 72 yards and a score.





First quarter

The Mountaineers picked up a pair of third-down conversions on their first drive, with Garrett Greene finding Jaheim White out of the backfield for a 15-yard gain. However, the Kansas defense forced West Virginia to punt, pinning the Jayhawks at their own eight.

Kansas dialed up a heavy diet of Devin Neal carries to start its first drive. However, the Jayhawks were pushed backwards on an end-around on second down and Jalon Daniels was sacked on third, forcing a punt.

Greene connected with Hudson Clement on back-to-back 30-plus yard passes to put West Virginia on the goal line. White rushed it in, giving the Mountaineers an early 7-0 lead.

Daniels was able to extend back-to-back plays, improvising and finding receivers for first downs. However, Daniels then threw an interception, with Tyrin Bradley picking him off and returning it for 16 yards.

CJ Donaldson opened the drive with a 27 yard drive into Kansas territory.

Second quarter

Kansas forced West Virginia to go for it on fourth down, but Greene scrambled to the sticks. The defense picked up a huge momentum shift in the redzone, with Cobee Bryant picking off Greene.

The Jayhawks leaned on their run game, with Neal and Daniel Hishaw driving into West Virginia territory. Quentin Skinner made an impressive catch on the sideline, dragging his feet on a catch that was confirmed after review. Neal rushed for an 11-yard touchdown to even the game at 7-7.

Greene's connection with Clement continued, picking up 21 and 16 yard receptions. West Virginia's drive stalled at midfield, with Jereme Robinson forcing Greene out of bounds for a loss as he tried to scramble.

Kansas was forced to punt, and West Virginia capitalized with good field position after a 16-yard return placed the Mountaineers on the Jayhawks 34. A holding call brought back what would have been a Greene TD run. Kansas forced a third-and-long, but Greene found Traylon Ray for an 18-yard gain. Greene ran it in again, this time a five yard scramble to give West Virginia a 14-7 lead heading into the half.

Third quarter

The Jayhawks opened the second half with a pair of passes before Neal churned Kansas across midfield. Luke Grimm caught an end-around and picked up 26 yards, pushing Kansas into the red zone. Daniels connected with Grimm on a seven-yard out for a touchdown to knot it back up at 14-14.

Greene completed a deep ball to Ray to open West Virginia's first drive of the second half, cashing in a 52-yard gain. The Kansas defense responded, forcing a 40-yard field goal from Michael Hayes II to put West Virginia ahead 17-14.

Kansas' offense continued to look more effective. Daniels picked up 21 yards with his legs before Hishaw broke off a 32-yard run. Hishaw eventually found the end zone from 11 yards out, giving the Jayhawks a 21-17 lead.

Greene picked up 24 yards with his legs on a read option. Then, JB Brown laid a huge hit on Greene, affecting the throw and allowing Mello Dotson to intercept the pass. However, Kansas couldn't capitalize on the Mountaineer turnover.





Fourth quarter

The game underwent about a two hour delay early in the fourth quarter due to thunderstorms. Kansas pinned West Virginia at its nine-yard line when play resumed.

After the Jayhawk defense got off the field, Kansas relied on the run game to extend its lead. Kansas picked up a fourth-and-one conversion with Hishaw gaining 11 yards on a speed option. Grimm got in the endzone on a 32-yard end-around, giving Kansas a 28-17 lead.

West Virginia responded, going on a 9-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Greene completed a chunk play to Rodney Gallagher for 26 yards. After picking up a third down, Greene scrambled and was hit late to put the Mountaineers in the red zone. The Mountaineers converted the two-point attempt on a trick play, cutting the Kansas lead to 28-25.

Kansas went three-and-out on three straight Neal runs, giving West Virginia the ball with 2:22 to play and one timeout.

Greene scrambled for a first, then found Clement to move the sticks again. JB Brown forced a third-and-six, stopping Greene behind the sticks as he tried to scramble. Greene made a big play with his legs to pick up the first down with a minute to play.

The Mountaineers were placed at the 10 after a pass interference committed by Dotson. Greene hit Gallagher to put West Virginia ahead 32-28.

Kansas got the ball with 0:26 left. Daniels hit Arnold for a 36 gain to put the Jayhawks in West Virginia territory. However, the Mountaineers punched the ball out on the next play to secure the win.