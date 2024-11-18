Published Nov 18, 2024
WATCH: Lance Leipold talks about win over BYU, facing Colorado next
Jon Kirby  •  JayhawkSlant
Publisher- Football Editor
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold talked about knocking off their second straight ranked opponent over BYU.

Leipold previewed the final home against Colorado and what he sees from the Buffaloes on film.

