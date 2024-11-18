WATCH: Lance Leipold talks about win over BYU, facing Colorado next

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold talked about knocking off their second straight ranked opponent over BYU.
Leipold previewed the final home against Colorado and what he sees from the Buffaloes on film.
Kansas beats BYU 17-13 to give BYU their first loss of the season.
The official game thread is live for the KU vs BYU matchup. Post all your thoughts in this thread.
Bill Self talked about AJ Storr, Flory Bidunga, and Kansas' rotation after the Jayhawks 78-57 win over Oakland.
Power forward Bryson Tiller has signed a financial aid agreement to play men’s basketball at Kansas, KU head coach Bill
To hear what Bill Self had to say after No. 1 Kansas defeated Oakland on Saturday night, come inside.
