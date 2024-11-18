Four-star running back Justin Thurman talks about Kansas commitment

“I like the way that they utilize the running backs in the offensive system, not only for a running aspect, but also to the passing, and the blocking aspect,” he said. “Special teams is something I really feel like that fits my skill set and something that I can help contribute to the team.”

“The relationship I've had with him has been absolutely amazing,” Thurman said. “I mean, it's not only just about the football aspect, but the life aspect too. He's a father of multiple kids. He loves his family. He loves spending time with family, bringing the family around the facility and around the players. And that's something that I really want to be a part of is that family environment where you could just kind of be yourself.”

Justin Thurman knew the Kansas coaching staff for a long time and they were the first program to offer him a scholarship. On Monday, Thurman announced he was no longer committed to Notre Dame and gave the KU coaches his verbal commitment.

It meant a lot the Jayhawks were the first to offer. In recent weeks he talked about recruiting with his family and came to the decision committing to Kansas is the direction he wanted to go.

“It was a long conversation with not only the coaching staff at KU, but with my family,” Thurman said. “We've done lots of prayer and reflection and Kansas was my first offer. And they've been in my recruiting process ever since eighth grade. They've been along on the journey for a long time now. And then after lots of thoughtful reflection and the decision making, I thought that Kansas was the best fit for me overall.”

Thurman was familiar with the program and has been on campus several times over the last few years. He got to know the coaching staff and see everything in person. It was the people inside that stood out to him.

“They're genuine, down to earth people that don't just focus on all just the football aspects but also general life aspects,” he said. “A lot of people can get caught up with just the football, but they focus also on the players lives, how they're doing, and their family situations”

The coaches were excited when he told them he was giving them his commitment. He spoke with Lance Leipold and Wallace to give them the news.

“I talked to Coach Leipold, and he was absolutely ecstatic,” Thurman said. “I mean he was pumped up. He had a jolt of energy into him. And Coach Wallace did as well. He had the same reaction, and I feel like they're really excited and pumped up to have me as part of their program.”

Thurman will take his official visit this weekend for the Colorado game. His high school team is in the playoffs, and this puts an end to the recruiting process so he can focus on the rest of his senior year.

“I'm blessed because I have the opportunity to play at a high-level division one program and that is not something that everybody gets,” he said. “I’m very blessed for the opportunities that I've gotten throughout my recruiting process, blessed for the relationships that I have had and made along the way and just honored to be able to play at the place where my first offer was from.”