After four games (4-0), Kansas guard Zeke Mayo is averaging 13.3 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. Offensively, he's connected on 44.2 percent of his field goals, 36 percent of his shots from behind the arc, and is perfect (6-of-6) from the free-throw line.

While addressing the media on Monday, Zeke talked about this transition from South Dakota State and much more.