The defense looking to start over in the back seven

Going into spring football the defensive line will have several players returning but there is a different story for the back seven.

The Jayhawks will have to replace most of their production in the linebacker group and secondary.

At linebacker less than one percent of the production returns and the top four tacklers graduated. In the offseason the coaching staff went to transfer portal to sign three linebackers expected to compete right away for starting positions.

Defensive coordinator DK McDonald believes they addressed their needs from the portal with the linebackers.

“We were looking to get some size, which was really important,” McDonald said. “And then just guys who could naturally be a MIKE, be a WILL and those type of things. I think the guys we picked up in the portal will definitely help us with that.”

They signed Joseph Sipp Jr. from Bowling Green who was a first team All-MAC selection. Bangally Kamara from South Carolina could give them versatility. He played at Pittsburgh before transferring to South Carolina, where he worked at different positions.