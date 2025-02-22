The defense looking to start over in the back seven

Going into spring football the defensive line will have several players returning but there is a different story for the back seven.
The Jayhawks will have to replace most of their production in the linebacker group and secondary.
At linebacker less than one percent of the production returns and the top four tacklers graduated. In the offseason the coaching staff went to transfer portal to sign three linebackers expected to compete right away for starting positions.
Defensive coordinator DK McDonald believes they addressed their needs from the portal with the linebackers.
“We were looking to get some size, which was really important,” McDonald said. “And then just guys who could naturally be a MIKE, be a WILL and those type of things. I think the guys we picked up in the portal will definitely help us with that.”
They signed Joseph Sipp Jr. from Bowling Green who was a first team All-MAC selection. Bangally Kamara from South Carolina could give them versatility. He played at Pittsburgh before transferring to South Carolina, where he worked at different positions.
The last linebacker KU signed was Trey Lathan from West Virginia. Last season he was third on the team in tackles and second in tackles for a loss.
The new additions at linebacker are upperclassmen who have played a lot of football at their previous stops.
“They're coming in with some stats and accolades, which is really good,” McDonald said. “We look forward to just their leadership. It's fun to see these guys out here even now and they're taking a leadership role.
“You know you brought the right guys into the program when they're able to do that at such a quick pace. So now we look forward to getting the pads on and kind of seeing them take that next step in progression, and we got to help them with that.”
The secondary faces many of the same challenges with the loss of Cobee Bryant, Mello Dotson, Marvin Grant and OJ Burroughs. That is close to 2900 snaps gone from the secondary and players who started several years.
Spring football will be an important time to blend in players from the portal with the younger players in the program.
“It’s extremely important,” McDonald said. “Extremely important to do that. And I think it's extremely important on our part as coaches to move slow, keep things simple, and let these guys just kind of grow at a pace necessary for them to be successful. I think it's a fun challenge for us to have. These young guys now and these new guys here to kind of get them to gel quickly into one unit.”