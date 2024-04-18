The decision is in for AJ Storr, the 6-foot-6, 200-pound small forward from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. While a number of big-time programs came calling, it was Bill Self and the Jayhawks that won out for the elite small forward.

During this past season at Wisconsin, Storr averaged 16.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game. Offensively, he shot 43.5 percent from the field, 31.4 percent from behind the arc, and 81.3 percent from the free-throw line.

Kansas, so far this offseason, has added Zeke Mayo, Riley Kugel, and now AJ Storr.

During his freshman season at St. Jonh’s, Storr, in 33 games, averaged 8.8 points and 1.9 rebounds per game. He shot 43.4 percent from the field, 40.4 percent from behind the arc, and 75.0 from the free-throw line.

During his one and only season at Wisconsin, Storr had scoring games 22 points, 22, points, 29 points, 23 points, 28 points, 28 points, 20 points, 21 points, 30 points, 20 points, and 24 points.

Additionally, Storr hit two or more shots from behind the arc 14 times, including hitting 5-of-11 from deep at Nebraska back on February 1.

Jon McNamara, editor of BadgerBlitz.com, had this to say when asked about AJ Storr.

“Yeah, he was very good for Wisconsin,” said McNamara. “He’s an athletic wing who can score in bunches. Gets to the rim when he wants to and is a decent shooter from three.

“He can jump out of the gym,” he added. “If he can tighten a few tighten a few things up, he can play in the NBA.”

Storr plans to go through the NBA Draft process before making a final decision.

With Mayo, Kugel, and Storr in the fold, Self and his staff aren’t quite done on the recruiting trail. Rylen Griffen, the 6-foot-6, 190-pound shooting guard from Ricardson, Texas spent the previous two seasons at Alabama, but recently entered the transfer portal.

Griffen, along with Darius Acuff, the 6-foot-2, 170-pound point guard from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., is expected to officially visit Kansas this weekend. Acuff is the No. 9 ranked player in the 2025 class.

Self, following the season-ending banquet last week, said that he planned to keep adding pieces to KU’s roster moving forward. With the addition of Storr on Thursday, he continues to do just that.

Furphy has since declared for the NBA Draft, with the option to return, but no other player has made any type of announcement, whether it be NBA or portal-related.

“But we do have a good base coming back,” said Self. “So, depending on Juan (Dajuan Harris) and KJ (Adams), Hunt (Hunter Dickinson) and Johnny (Furphy), that's a pretty good base depending on what they all do, Hunt and Johnny. But we've got to go add pieces. We've got to go add pieces. And I'm looking at, you know, whether it be three or four out of the portal

“No,” he added when asked if there is any type of urgency to hear what Hunter and Johnny decide to do. “I think there's urgency to know what they're going to do, but I don't think they'll make their own announcements when the time' is right. But I think we know enough to work around the little bit that we know, but it just hasn't become public yet (what they are going to do).”

Get Jayhawk Slant FREE for three months