Chad Gasper got his first look at the Kansas football program during the spring, and he will return to Lawrence for an official visit in June.

The four-star running back from Katy Jordan took in a recent practice and met with the coaching staff.

Gasper said he liked the culture that has been built inside the program.

“I liked the focus of the coaching staff to having a one team culture,” Gasper said. “The team commitment to making each other better and the attention to detail by the players and the coaches. I watched the film study, practice breakdown with progress to positions drills was impressive.”

When Gasper watched practice he liked how the coaches developed the players.

“I liked the coaching style of the coaches,” he said. “They coach hard but teach as well. The commitment of the players to compete every play. I witnessed a lot of players going 100% every play.”