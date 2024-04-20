Four-star running back Chad Gasper recaps Kansas visit
Chad Gasper got his first look at the Kansas football program during the spring, and he will return to Lawrence for an official visit in June.
The four-star running back from Katy Jordan took in a recent practice and met with the coaching staff.
Gasper said he liked the culture that has been built inside the program.
“I liked the focus of the coaching staff to having a one team culture,” Gasper said. “The team commitment to making each other better and the attention to detail by the players and the coaches. I watched the film study, practice breakdown with progress to positions drills was impressive.”
When Gasper watched practice he liked how the coaches developed the players.
“I liked the coaching style of the coaches,” he said. “They coach hard but teach as well. The commitment of the players to compete every play. I witnessed a lot of players going 100% every play.”
He has been communicating with running backs coach Jonathan Wallace over the past several months. His visit to Kansas gave him the chance to meet with Wallace and learn more about the running back group.
“Coach Wallace and I talked a lot about the program culture and how his running backs are key to the team success,” Gasper said. “In addition, his commitment to helping be a good running back by committing to focus on helping me understanding my role, master my playbook and constantly challenge me to be better.”
Their talks focus on football and other topics. Gasper looks forward to growing the relationship with Wallace in the upcoming months.
“I talk with Coach Wallace on a frequent basis, sometimes about football, sometimes not,” he said. “Getting to know Coach Wallace has been a great journey that I look forward to continuing.”
He has taken visits to Kansas, Texas A&M and Florida. He plans trips to Tennessee and Houston. If his schedule works out, he said he could visit Ole Miss.
The official visits will begin in June with Florida and Kansas. Gasper said more visits could be added once he finalizes his schedule. When the time comes to narrow down his list of schools, he has a checklist of what he is looking for.
“I’m looking for culture, with football program, school, and community,” he said. “A football program commitment to helping me develop as a man and a football player. Then the style of offense and athlete-academic support program.”