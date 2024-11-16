Four-Star SF Bryson Tiller gives the nod to Bill Self, Kansas

Just minutes ago, Bryson Tiller, the 6-foot-9, 228-pound small forward from Overtime Elite in Atlanta, Ga., committed to Kansas over Georgia Tech, Auburn, and Indiana.

Tiller, the No. 21 ranked player in the 2025 class, is no stranger to Bill Self or the University of Kansas men’s basketball program.

During his recruitment, Tiller took an official visit to Kansas back on December 8, 2023, while also taking unofficial visits on June 20 and October 11.

Long ago, Tiller, the No. 8 ranked small forward in the 2025 class, became a top priority for Self and his staff. A player who has the ability to score from all three levels and is extremely skilled, the four-star prospect should step in and provide an immediate impact next season.

Back in early August, Jason Jordan had this to say about Tiller.

“Expect Tiller to come out guns blazing to remind the country of his capabilities,” said Jordan. “Injuries have plagued the 6-foot-9 forward over the last few months, and he dropped eight spots to No. 14 overall (No. 21 now) in the Rivals150 as a result. Still, Tiller has one of the most complete games in the class with three-level scoring ability paired with strength, ability, and athleticism.

“Tiller will likely be looking to make a statement in this one as he eyes his return to the top 10 and beyond,” he added.

Currently, KU's 2025 recruiting class consists of Darryn Peterson, the No. 3 ranked player in the class, Bryson Tiller, the No. 21 ranked player in the class, and Samis Calderson, one of the fastest-rising prospects in the class.