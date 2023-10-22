LAWRENCE, Kan. – The University of Kansas will host FOX Big Noon Kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 28, ahead of the Jayhawks’ showdown against No. 6 Oklahoma at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

This will be the first appearance for Kansas on Big Noon Kickoff, but the second time the Jayhawks have hosted a national pregame show. Last season, Lawrence was the site of ESPN College Gameday on Oct. 8 as the Jayhawks hosted TCU.

Big Noon Kickoff serves as the pregame show for Fox College Football and in particular, Big Noon Saturday, which is the network’s weekly 11 a.m. CT kickoff window. The show is hosted by Rob Stone and previews the day’s top games, while providing detailed analysis of the Big Noon Saturday matchup from analysts Urban Meyer, Brady Quinn, Matt Leinart and Mark Ingram II.

Kickoff between Kansas and Oklahoma will follow the show at 11 a.m. CT, as FOX televises the game with Jason Benetti, Brock Huard and Allison Williams on the call.

Under third-year head coach Lance Leipold, Kansas enters the contest 5-2 on the year and 2-2 in Big 12 play. KU is coming off its open week, which followed a 39-32 defeat at Oklahoma State on Oct. 14. The Jayhawks opened the year 4-0 and are now one victory away from reaching bowl eligibility for the second consecutive season.

No. 6 Oklahoma is 7-0 (4-0 Big 12) this season following a 31-29 victory over UCF on Saturday. The Sooners will be competing at the site of Big Noon Kickoff for the second time this season, with the show also broadcasting ahead of OU’s 20-6 victory over Cincinnati on Sept. 23.