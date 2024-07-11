During his senior year at Kansas, Frank Mason averaged 20 points and five assists per game for the Jayhawks. He was unanimously tabbed the Big 12 Player of the Year, was a consensus first Team All-American, and was the consensus National Player of the Year.

During Big 12 play, Mason improved his scoring to 20.1 points and his assists to 5.1 per game, while, at the time, becoming the NCAA-leading 29th first-team selection in Kansas basketball history.

Now, Mason will return to the state of Kansas next week to make his TBT debut in Wichita, Kan. Mass Street, the Kansas alumni team, is competing in the Wichita Regional and will take on the #7 seed Ram Up on July 20 at 7 pm CT.

On Thursday afternoon, Mason spoke to the media about his decision to play in TBT.

“I actually thought about playing last year, but it just didn’t work out,” said Mason. “I felt like this year was the perfect time. Just to get back and play in front of the Kansas fans, it’s just always an unbelievable experience.

“I just felt like the time was this year, so I’m looking forward to it,” he added.

Currently, the Mass Street roster consists of Dedric Lawson, Frank Mason, Thomas Robinson, Jamari Traylor, Kevin Young, Lagerald Vick, Malik Newman, Mario Little, and Sam Cunliffe. The roster also lists Sherron Collins as the coach and Travis Releford as the GM.

Not surprisingly, Mason is looking forward to getting back on the court with some former Jayhawks.

“I think it’s going to be a really exciting time,” said Mason. “Just to play with the guys I played with in the past and just kind of catchup with everybody, compete with them, and even the guys I didn’t play with at Kansas, I think it’s just going to be really cool experience, and something that I will never forget and will always cherish.

“A few of us have spoken and I think the goal is just to go out and win,” he added. “That’s the only goal for us. We don’t want to just go out and bet there, you know. We want to take advantage of the opportunity and come out on top.”

Before Mass Street takes the court against Ram Up on July 20, Mason, who spent last season playing in Frace, and his teammates will square off against Purple Reign (Kansas State Alumni team) on Wednesday, July 17, at Johnson County Community College. The exhibition game between Mass. Street and Purple Reign is scheduled to tip off at 6:30.

Mason, on Thursday afternoon, talked about facing off against the team of Kansas State Alumni.

“Oh yes, for sure,” said Mason when asked if that exhibition game would bring back some memories. “I’m looking forward to that, too. I think that will be really cool. Kind of get a warmup game against an old-school rivalry.

“It’ll be a good time,” he added.

Mason, when asked about what type of player he is at this stage of his career, didn't take long to provide a breakdown of what Kansas fans can expect when he takes the court for Mass Street next week.

“I honestly think I’m still the same player,” he said. “I kind of play the same way. I just got older, so I don’t know how to explain that. I’m still aggressive, get to the basket whenever, can create for teammates, shoot the ball really well, and I'm just still extremely competitive.

"So I think I still have the game, same game from college, I just got a little older, you know," he added.



