“After that they started texting me a lot and, showing me a lot of love which I really like,” Martin said. “I really appreciate that and then we started talking about an official visit. And then we locked a visit.”

Since that trip the coaches have been staying in communication with him.

“The head coach and other coaches from Kansas visited Saguaro, and I talked to the defensive end coach,” Martin said. “I also talked to the head coach, and he offered me a scholarship.”

It started when Lance Leipold and members of his staff flew to Arizona in January to recruit the area.

The defensive end from Saguaro High School scheduled an official visit to Kansas and has been building a relationship with the coaching staff.

The Kansas coaches built a pipeline to Arizona over the last two years, and they want to continue to build on it. They have already landed a 2025 commitment from Anderson Kopp and hope to continue their success in the state with Garrett Martin .

Martin has been talking with Taiwo Onatolu, the defensive ends coach at Kansas. Having a strong bond with his position coach is important to him.

“Having a relationship with your position coach means everything,” Martin said. “It's going to be the person who's going to be coaching you for the next four years. I've been building a really good relationship with them, and it's been really good. We've been on the phone, and we've been texting. He's very transparent which I really appreciate.”

Kansas offered a scholarship after the staff watched his film and visited him at school earlier this year.

“They liked how twitchy I am, my speed and how athletic I am, along with my size,” Martin said. “They were saying that since I'm right now, I'm 6-foot-4 and a half and 240, I have a very fast first step. They liked how I’m good with my hands.”

Martin plans to visit Kansas on June 14 and the following weekend will be at TCU. He will make a college decision after his official visits.

“I want to see how well the programs develop defensive linemen and edges,” Martin said. “I want to see the culture there, the relationship between player and coaches. And the biggest thing is definitely just development. I want to see if they can develop me not only as a football player, but also as a person and get me ready for that next step in life.”

The football aspect is important for Martin, but he wants to be developed on and off the field.

“Being a great football player one thing,” he said. “Who doesn't want to be a great football player? But I also want to be a great person and have great character. So that's what I'm looking for in a school.”