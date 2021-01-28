Marcus Garrett: "We started a new season"
Losers of three-straight games, No. 15 Kansas (10-5; 4-4) will look to get back on track against TCU on Thursday night. Kansas last played in Allen Fieldhouse on Jan. 9 in a victory against Oklahom...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news