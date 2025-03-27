Watch: Defensive backs coach Brandon Shelby

Kansas defensive backs coach Brandon Shelby met with the media today to talk about spring football.
Watch everything he had to say about the defensive backs.
Kansas defensive backs coach Brandon Shelby met with the media today to talk about spring football.
Watch everything he had to say about the defensive backs.
Defensive backs coach Brandon Shelby talked about developing leaders in a young DB room and the growth of Jalen Todd.
Kansas defensive backs coach Brandon Shelby met with the media today to talk about spring football.
For the very latest transfer portal news, come inside.
For the very latest on Josh Dix, come inside.
The list is jam-packed for unofficial visitors over the next few days. Here is the latest intel who we are tracking.
Defensive backs coach Brandon Shelby talked about developing leaders in a young DB room and the growth of Jalen Todd.
Kansas defensive backs coach Brandon Shelby met with the media today to talk about spring football.
For the very latest transfer portal news, come inside.