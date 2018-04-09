Quentin Grimes, the 6-foot-5, 180-pound shooting guard from College Park High School in The Woodlands, Texas, was, without question, one of the top performers of the Jordan Brand Classic, which took place inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., late on Sunday afternoon.



Just how good was Grimes, the No. 10 ranked player in the 2018 class, on Sunday? Its safe to say that Kansas fans, when thinking about the future, have plenty to be excited about with the addition of Grimes, along with Devon Dotson, David McCormack and Ochai Agbaji.





