Deep down, Luke Grimm always knew that Kansas was where he wanted to be. “My mom is a huge fan,” he said of Pepper Grimm’s love for the Jayhawks. “I’ve always had that thought that I could be there, someday.” That someday came today, as the Raymore-Peculiar (MO) wide receiver committed to KU. But the 2020 prospect knew where he wanted to be some time ago. “I’d say it took me a day to really realize what happened,” Grimm said of landing his first Power 5 offer at the Jayhawks One Day Camp on June 1st. “Then I was like ‘Oh yeah, let’s make this the real deal!’”“I really enjoyed myself when I was at the camp. I truly feel that the coaches provide me the best chance to be great in college, and, hopefully, the NFL. It is also very close to home, so my friends and family can come see me.”

After putting on a show in the Jayhawks new indoor practice facility, the Show Me State standout spent some time evaluating where he was in his recruitment. He also talked a lot with the man that offered him a scholarship at KU. “We have kept in contact pretty much every day for the past couple weeks,” Grimm said of his conversations with Les Miles. “When we talk, Coach Miles said he doesn’t care which side I play. It’s a win for him either way. He said that he could see me being a leader of the team in the upcoming years.” Grimm made the drive to Lawrence on Tuesday to meet with Les Miles and the Kansas staff. That's when he gave Miles his verbal commitment. Grimm admitted he knew long before that he was headed to KU. “I was just lying in bed, weighing out the options,” he said of when he knew he was ready to commit. “I couldn’t think of anyplace else besides Kansas. Once I told my parents, they were ecstatic. They were very happy and proud of me. I’m very thankful for them, because they’re the reason why it’s happening.”

With his commitment in the books, the Ray-Pec WR said he’s turning his focus to training for his senior season. But that won’t keep him from working to lure the best players in Kansas City to Lawrence. “I can see what is being brought to the table at KU,” Grimm said of his future home. “There is no doubt that we are going to get more local talent. Hopefully we can pull in Johnny Wilson to start things on the right foot.” [RELATED: Grimm calls offer KU like a Christmas present] With plans in place to sign his Letter Of Intent in December and be on campus in January, Grimm said he’s already been picturing himself in the Crimson and Blue. “Definitely has been a dream of mine to return a 100-yard kickoff, and hear the announcer say ‘100 big ones.’ That goes through my head quite often," he said. “I’m extremely excited,” he added, “and very thankful for all the people who have helped me along the way. I’m so happy that I can call Kansas my new home.”

Highlights of Grimm at KU one-day camp