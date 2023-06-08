Utley is going to bring his family with him on the visit. He said his mother, father, sister and brother will be in Lawrence. His brother, Garrison, in the class of 2025 is also looking at colleges. He is a tight end and defensive end for Norman North.

“I think it will kind of be cool to be around the coaches more,” Utley said. “I've gotten to know the coaches throughout the past year actually because they've been pretty active in my recruitment. Coach Fuchs would do FaceTime phone calls with me every week just chatting it up. It was always nice. But I think to be around them and be around the facilities and see campus and what Lawrence is more, I think would be really nice.”

Over the past several months Utley has talked with offensive line coach Scott Fuchs on a regular basis. This weekend he plans to spend more time with him and learn more about his coaching philosophy.

Harrison Utley is ready for his official visit to Kansas. The all-state offensive lineman from Norman North High in Oklahoma has been to Lawrence several times, but this visit will give him a closer look at the Jayhawks program.

The family will stay in the area after the visit and both Harrison and Garrison will attend the KU Mega Camp on Wednesday.

Utley finished up spring football and the Kansas coaches watched him practice.

“Coach Borland said I looked really good, and then he said something about my brother too,” Utley said. “After that I had a phone call with Fuchs later talking about it.”

Utley camped at SMU and TCU, and he saw several Kansas coaches. At the SMU camp he saw Lance Leipold and the two had a conversation. He plans to camp at Oklahoma today.

After his official visit to Kansas, he does not know what the schedule will look like.

“I'm not sure visit-wise right now, that's what I'm trying to figure out,” he said. “I know I have the OU football camp. And then I'm doing the official visit and staying because then June 14th, that Wednesday, I'm doing the Kansas camp. But beyond that, I'm not completely sure yet.”

Academics will play a factor in his decision along with finding the right fit among players in a program. Utley has earned offers from Harvard, Dartmouth, Columbia, Princeton and Yale.

“Academics and football are very important, but also the culture that they're building around the program and the school,” he said. “And I think the culture that they have at Kansas is really good. Some teams you get are a bunch of show but Kansas the team actually together is one piece. And I think Kansas works as unit really well.”

Utley is working on a timetable for deciding on his future school. He will take his official visit to Kansas and see what comes next after attending camps.

“I just want to decide before the season,” he said. “I'm not completely sure when before, but I'd like to know where I'm going to go before season. Then I can really just focus more on my season, and getting ready to play, and building relationships with the team I committed to and maybe helping them recruit.”