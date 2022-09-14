“They’ve got four backs all over 200 pounds with production,” Belk said. “Starting off with Neal, he could hit home runs. He can change directions. I mean, he's 210 pounds, but runs like he's 190, probably 185, and he's got some real elusiveness. And then all of their backups are kind of the same mold between 215 and 220, around 5-foot-11, 6-feet with explosiveness, and they have power.”

One of those is dealing with the Kansas rushing attack that also incorporates quarterback Jalon Daniels.

Houston defensive coordinator Doug Belk has been breaking down the Kansas offense on film, and he says there are several challenges his unit will face on Saturday.

Last week the Jayhawks showed a new option look that used Daniels with a bigger part in the running attack.

“There's some option principles in there as well that you'll see,” Belk said. “The quarterback is electric when he gets some space. Probably the best combination of a runner and the passer that we have seen up to this point.

“And that's saying a lot because we had a great level of respect for Harris at UTSA. I think he's one of the best players that we'll play against all year. Now, obviously last week, the quarterback created different types of challenges with his length and his arm strength and his ability to extend plays. And this guy is a combination of both and he's electric.”

Belk mentioned the Jayhawks success on third down and called the fact they have scored 55 points in each of their first two games “impressive.” He also talked about the physical element to their offense.

“This team prides themselves on being physical, and we have to match that,” he said. “They have size, they have length, but most of all, their scheme can create a lot of issues. They run multiple formations, multiple personnel groupings, a lot of shifts, a lot of motions.”

Houston is coming off an overtime loss to Texas Tech and started the season with two games on the road. Now they finally get a home game against a future Big 12 opponent, and they have been pushing for a good crowd to show up.

“Kansas is a Power Five, Big 12 football team that we have to have a great level of respect for to be able to go win the game,” he said. “Our guys understand that, and they understand the challenges that they present, being well-coached and having good players as well as a good scheme.

He continued: “We'll have to be ready to go, and I think we'll be ready. Our guys are motivated not really only because of last week but because they want to win, and they want to do things the right way. And we've learned a lot of lessons over these first two games, and we're going to continue to develop these guys and challenge them on things that we need to do.”

One thing they have focused on this week is eliminating penalties and mistakes which have cost them on drives and eventually kept games close forcing overtime.

Belk said Kansas is well-coached and Houston has to limit their mistakes after the first two games.

"Our guys are pissed, and we've let it be known that you can't make critical mistakes," he said. "And Coach Holgerson said something to me the other day, which I completely agree with. We're talking about a game and we played about 90%. Was that 10% of mistakes and 10% of penalties and extended drives and playing undisciplined football at times that cost us in major times.

"And if you want to be a championship level team, you can't have those type of mistakes and penalties in critical times in the game."