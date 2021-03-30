JayhawkSlant - Houston Thomas ready for official visit to Kansas

“We also considered taking the official visit in the fall, but we decided to take it in the summer. We just wanted to see how it looked during summertime, the scenery, and all that.”

“Those days work best, and I really wanted to get down there soon, so that was the quickest I could get down there,” Thomas said. “And then also, a big factor was me and Corey are going to end up going down there together at the same time for the official visit.

The tight end from College Station recently set the visit with recruiting coordinator Josh Eargle. He has set the date for June 4.

A good group of visitors is expected to make their way to Lawrence in early June and one of those will be Houston Thomas .

The Kansas staff is already working on the post-Covid period where it is expected they will be able to bring official visitors to campus.

Thomas is referring to his teammate and friend Corey Hendrix, who recently committed to Kansas. The two have talked about playing at the same school.

“After we moved, we got close, and ever since then, we talked about having the possibility playing together in college,” Thomas said. “And now that, that's possible and he's committed to Kansas, he's trying to get me to go there. And I honestly just love everything about Kansas, and it's a very high possibility that happens.”

Kansas tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator Josh Eargle has been building a relationship with Thomas since last year.

“Coach Eargle is by far my favorite coach I've talked to out of any college or any staff,” Thomas said. “Every day he's texting me, asking me how I'm doing, and he's writing me letters. He really takes a lot of time with his recruits, and I really appreciate that.”

High school recruits haven’t been able to visit college campuses and meet with coaches in person for over a year. The NCAA is expecting to open-up the recruiting on June 1, allowing recruits to visit with college coaches on campus.

Thomas will welcome the change in rules so recruits can finally start the in-person recruiting process.

“With COVID and everything, we didn't know if we're going to be able to visit,” he said. “Now, being able to visit the school, that's going to be such a huge advantage for our class. I'm just glad that we get it back, because I know the class last year, they didn't get any visits.

“They couldn't go anywhere, and for us to be able to go on campuses, that's just really special. And it will help people make a lot of decisions based off where they want to go to college and not just blindly do it.”