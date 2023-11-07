Hunter Dickinson, Kansas' highly-coveted transfer had nearly the perfect debut as he scored 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds. The 7-foot, 2-inch senior missed just one shot on the night, to which he got his own rebound and scored immediately after.

It all started when he scored the game's first seven points, electrifying the home crowd and forcing North Carolina Central coach LaVelle Moton to burn a timeout just 80 seconds into the game.

"He got us off to a great start," head coach Bill Self said. "He was perfect basically in the first half. He hadn't shot the ball well from beyond the arc consistently, but he is a good shooter. He thought every one was going in tonight."

Three-point shooting was a topic of concern for the Jayhawks coming into the regular season opener, as they had shot under 25% in the two exhibition games. Tonight, they shot 56.5% from deep, and Dickinson had a big part in that, going three-for-three.

Since Dickinson was having so much success from deep, Self was hesitant to be upset with his big man’s presence inside.

“One thing that I would be critical of, we had a big size advantage and I don’t think he got to the post near as much as he could’ve in large part because he was shooting the ball well from deeper,” Self said.

Along with his solid night scoring the ball, Dickinson distributed well too. He had five of Kansas’ 34 assists. Between him, Parker Braun and KJ Adams, they looked for each other a lot throughout the night. While Dickinson and Braun found some success when they were both on the court, Self does not see that being a line up that he plays very often.

“They can play together some, but I don’t think there’s going to be a steady dose of that,” Self said. I think the steady dose will be KJ at the four.”

Dickinson was happy to be a part of a performance that consisted of so many assists, as the Jayhawks only had five unassisted field goals.

“I think at one point we had 19 field goals on 18 assists,” Dickinson said. “I think that just speaks to how unselfish we are as a team. Guys really like each other… I think that’s a great explanation of that. It’s just fun when you’re out there sharing the ball with everybody because it makes it so easy for guys.”

With Dickinson’s unforgettable regular season Allen Fieldhouse debut, he made sure he took in every moment, and enjoyed having so many people on his side.

“It was fun,” Dickinson said. “I was telling somebody that I’m used to opposing fans being this loud. More boos than cheers so it was really fun to have people on my side for once. The atmosphere was insane. I heard about it in my recruiting and then I committed here, and ever since I’ve been here I’ve heard a whole bunch about Allen Fieldhouse and the fans and everything and they lived up to it tonight and it was just a great experience and great atmosphere. It definitely helped us out there today.”







