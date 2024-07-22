“It’s been great getting to know coach Grimes we talk every week and I always look forward to those conversations,” Premer said. “He’s a funny guy and all around great dude.”

The visits gave him an opportunity to learn more about KU tight ends coach and offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes.

Premer, who is currently ranked the second-best prospect overall in the state, visited campus in the spring and attended a summer camp at Kansas.

The state of Kansas has produced highly rated tight ends in recent classes and that trend will continue with the 2026 class. One of the top tight ends in the country is Ian Premer from Great Bend and the KU coaching staff has been recruiting him.

Going through the camp gave him the chance to work with Grimes and learn his coaching style. There was also an added bonus getting to know Kansas quarterback commit David McComb.

“I really enjoyed the KU camp and getting to work with Grimes,” he said. “I loved his coaching style and learned a lot just from the short time we were together. A big plus of going to the camp was getting to catch passes from David McComb and get to work and talk with him.”

Premer watched a spring practice in March. He came away impressed with the organization and efficiency.

“I was really impressed at spring practice not just by the talent level but especially how fast they moved and how hard they worked,” Premer said. “There was zero time wasted it was always one thing leading to the next.”

There have been a lot of conversations with Grimes about his system and how they use the tight ends.

“Me and Coach Grimes have talked a lot about what he does with the tight ends and how they are used in the offense,” he said. “They are in 12 personnel a lot and will always have at least one tight end on the field.

“They line up in all different types of positions from fullback in the backfield, in the slot, split out wide, and attached to the tackle. They also throw to the tight ends a lot and are a key part of the offense. I really love watching film with him and listening to how he breaks down everything is very impressive.”

Premer has visited Kansas State, Nebraska, Iowa State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Missouri and Tennessee. He holds over 15 division one offers and is being thorough going through the process.

“The most important thing I’m looking for is a team that wins,” he said. “I am a big time competitor and hate to lose more than anything. Other very important factors are how the tight end is used in the offense and the culture/feel of the team. Education is obviously extremely important too, but all of these schools will have very good programs.”