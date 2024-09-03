Last year when Illinois traveled to play the Jayhawks it took them a half to adjust to the offensive scheme and by the time they settled in, the Jayhawks had 28 points on the board at halftime.

After last year’s game head coach Bret Bielema said Kansas used formations and plays, they had not shown on film.

“They did some extreme things,” Bielema said after last year’s game. “They put up an extra wide A and B gap and they schemed us on one drive where had never shown that and it's something that we got to adjust to on a fly. There were a couple trick plays, but that's kind of what their offense is. Lance and his staff, this is kind of what they are. They do some old school traditional, midline triple option stuff and they put new waves on it.”

Defensive coordinator Aaron Henry said on Monday he watched the game 100 times from last season. It was his second game as the Illinois defensive coordinator and he has learned from it.

"I probably watched the Kansas game 100 plus times," Henry said. "There were some schematic things that I thought they had a leg up on. Being in that moment and being able to grow from it, is probably one of the biggest things for me as a coach that I've learned."

There could be much of the same in store this weekend after the Jayhawks kept things simple on offense against Lindenwood. New offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes did not reveal a lot and has more on his play call sheet that could come out this week.