Isaiah Kema is ready to make another trip back to his old home in Lawrence.

The offensive lineman from Texas is very familiar with KU and the surrounding area. His father, Troy, was on the academic staff for Kansas football before they moved to Texas. Kema

“I’m excited for this visit for sure and getting to know the staff better and see the campus more,” Kema said. “I previously lived in Lawrence before I went to Lubbock, and I love the area.”

Kema said his mother and father will be on the official visit this weekend. He has been communicating with offensive line coach Scott Fuchs over the last six months.

“I’ve loved talking to coach Fuchs and one thing that has stuck out to me is he has gotten to know me personally, not just as a football player,” Kema said. “He seems like a great man, and I can’t wait to get to know him.”

Since Kema’s father works on the academic side in college football that is something that is important to him. When he looks for the best fit that will play a big part.

“Academics is a very important to me because my dad works in the business,” Kema said. “He was at A&M for 10 years as an academic advisor for the players so I’ve had academics and life after football instilled in me. Also, the input from my family members and close friends is important.”

Kema took an unofficial visit to Kansas this season. He is currently rated among the top 20 offensive guards in the national rankings.

He said Oklahoma State could get the next visit but has not decided.