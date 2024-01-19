“In the time that I’ve been around the KU program I have seen a lot of growth and development,” Fuchs said. “Not only in the team itself but also in the culture there.”

Since his father arrived at Kansas with Lance Leipold three seasons ago, the Jayhawks have appeared in two bowl games including a win in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl last month. He has noticed the improvement each season.

Fuchs has a close-up view watching the Kansas program since his father, Scott, is the offensive line coach for the Jayhawks.

It has been a busy week of recruiting for Lawrence Free State offensive lineman Jack Fuchs . He was receiving a lot of interest from college coaches and this week offers came in back-to-back days from Kansas State and Kansas.

Fuchs gets extra coaching around the house talking with his father about the offensive line.

“My dad has taught me lots about the O-line,” he said. “But I think the most important thing he’s told me is to have grit and to not be hurt if I have a bad rep or play.”

The offers have also come in for his good friend and teammate Braden Wilmes. The duo, who both measure 6-foot-8, picked up their offers from Kansas and Kansas State at the same time. They have talked about attending the same school if it is possible.

“Me and Braden have actually been best friends for almost three years now,” Fuchs said. “We’ve talked a lot about going to college together and think it would be fun.”

For Fuchs the hard work is starting to pay off. Last spring and summer he attended several camps and combines where he landed on the recruiting radar of college coaches.

Coaches have told him they like his frame and his upside.

“I feel like my skills have grown a lot from before the camps to now,” he said. “I’ve been told before that some of the best things I can show are my length and competitiveness on the field.”

Fuchs’ first offer came from North Dakota State, the alma mater of his father. That was followed by the KU and KSU offers. He has time to talk with coaches and determine his future since he is in the 2026 class. More offers are likely to come in, but it all started this week.

“Me and my family have been super excited,” Fuchs said. “I was very happy to receive some Power 5 offers. In recruiting one big thing I want to look for is what the culture looks like at schools recruiting me.”