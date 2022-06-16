Jacob Booth will take official visit to Kansas this weekend

“It was crazy,” Booth said. “Me and my family were all hooting and hollering. It was crazy. I didn't see it coming. I knew that they had wanted me to get down to camp. I talked to a lot of people that really wanted me to get down to camp. I didn't know how serious it really was until it really happened.”

“Oh, I have already watched your film and I really like it he said,” Booth said. “Coach Fuchs said they were sitting down as an offensive staff and watching it that day. That was the first Power Five coach I talked to, and I was like, ‘Holy cow.’ It just came out of nowhere really.”

Booth followed him and immediately sent his film clips to Fuchs. Little did Booth know Fuchs was already doing his homework.

Before Jacob Booth picked up his first Power Five offer, he got a Twitter follow from Kansas offensive line coach Scott Fuchs.

The plans to visit for camp changed and turned into scheduling an official visit. Before the offer Booth wanted the chance to earn an offer through camp but will take his official visit to Kansas this weekend.

“I'm looking forward to getting down there and really seeing the guys and seeing how bought in they are and seeing how they're changing and turning around the culture,” he said. “Obviously I want to see their facilities. I guess they are getting a whole bunch of money put into the program soon. So that's exciting.”

Most importantly he wants a chance to sit down with Fuchs and other coaches in the program.

“A lot of it is getting to know the people there, because I feel like most places whether it be D1 or Power Five, I feel like they all have the same things,” he said. “But I feel like the people there is what makes a program more so than the fancy shiny things.”

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound offensive lineman from Swartz Creek, Mich., has been talking to Fuchs since the offer. Fuchs also visited his high school during the recruiting period.

“He likes how aggressive I am, and we talked a little about my offense,” Booth said. “We run the Wing T where I'm from so all we do is run the ball. He likes my demeanor out there on the field. Since we run the ball and in college a big part of the game is passing so I'm still really trying to learn that and that was one of my main concerns.

“I need to get to a coach who's going to be able to teach me pass blocking. And then he talked about some of his philosophies about pass blocking and I was really intrigued by that.”

Booth said he is hearing from several schools including South Carolina, Cincinnati, and Purdue. He plans to camp at Purdue. He said he is looking forward to seeing the Business School since that will be his major.