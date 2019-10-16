“Our season has been going fine, but I was out with a broken ankle,” Bryant said. “I am back now and in my last two games I already got an interception.”

Jacobee Bryant has returned to the field and he made his impact known right away. The Kansas cornerback commit missed several games for Hillcrest High.

Bryant is one of the top recruits on the Kansas commitment list. During the bye week Kansas cornerbacks coach Chevis Jackson made the trip to Alabama to watch him play after coming back off the injury.

“Coach Jackson is like another father to me,” Bryant said. “The whole coaching staff stays in touch with me all the time. Me and Coach Miles talk every day. Coach Jackson told me I played a good game and said I’m going to be the next corner drafted out of Kansas. He saw me get my interception and was impressed.”

Bryant is still trying to enhance his game and getting back into the swing of things after his ankle healed. He’s had a successful return but wants to keep getting better.

“I’m working a lot on press coverage but also playing my off-man because Kansas does a lot of that,” he said. “I’m just working on staying a dog.”

A couple weeks ago Bryant found out he was nominated to play in the Mississippi-Alabama High School All- Star game.

“It’s an honor to be in the All Star game with the top prospects around here,” Bryant said. “It’s a blessing but I’m not finished yet. I still have better things coming.”

Bryant said he is making plans to return to Lawrence for another visit soon.