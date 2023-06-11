“Kansas is where I want to be,” Stewart said. “First off, I was the first recruit to talk to Coach Leipold. They just showed me love like they want me there. They said I was the first linebacker we took on the first weekend to visit. There weren’t a lot of schools doing that. When the school is doing that, you’ve got to show them love. That’s the place I want to be.”

The staff had several linebackers on the recruiting board for June visits, but Stewart was the first one.

Jacorey Stewart gave his commitment to the Kansas coaches during his official visit. One of the big reasons was how important they made him feel.

Stewart saw the priority the staff put on him and said everything on the visit stood out to him.

“Coach Leipold and Coach Simpson were great,” he said. “Every coach stood out to me. Every coach greeted me great. Every coach treated me great. Coach Leipold was a great dude. The players were great. We went out and had a good time with them. The hotel was great, food was great, everything was great.”

Before he left campus with his family he met with the coaching staff and gave them his verbal commitment.

“When I committed, I just told them I am all in,” he said. “They were happy. When I left Coach Leipold’s office I told them all I was happy. Everybody was standing outside.”

His hosts were linebackers Tristian Fletcher and Jayson Gilliom.

“I just had a great time with them,” Stewart said. “I just had a great time with them telling me about football and how Kansas is and how Kansas is a great school if I want to play. They said how Kansas is going to be on the rise and it's a great school.”

Stewart met with Simpson and went over the defense and how the scheme works with the linebackers. And his family enjoyed eating dinner with Simpson and his wife.

“Coach Simpson a great dude,” Stewart said. “We had dinner with his wife, me and my mom, my little sister and him and his wife. His wife is great. Just overall he’s a great dude and he was showing me how my game can relate to college and to the NFL. It feels great to be a Jayhawk and knowing we are turning this program around.”