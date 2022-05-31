Jalen Dye wants to be part of the turnaround at Kansas

Last week the Jayhawks secured a commitment from Jalen Dye from Palomar College in California. Dye gave his commitment at the end of his official visit when he met with the coaching staff.

He made the food taste better for the KU coaches when he broke the news.

“I committed because it felt like home,” Dye said. “I committed at breakfast with Coach Leipold and Coach Borland. Everyone was excited.”

Dye was exactly what the coaches have been looking for in the late recruiting period. They needed help in the secondary and Dye gives them a lot of versatility.

He started his career at Arizona State before transferring to Palomar College. Last season at Palomar he started the season as a cornerback and moved to free safety. He showed the ability to play both successfully picking off four passes and making 51 tackles.

Dye was the only player from his team selected as a member of the Southern California Football Association first team.

“The coaches mentioned they love my versatility and that I could be used in three different positions on defense,” he said.