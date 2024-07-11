Jalon Daniels battled injury, rumors during difficult 2023 season
Jalon Daniels’ health was a major talking point during the 2023 season, and he cleared the air of potential rumors surrounding the injury at Big 12 Media Day on Wednesday.
“To be honest, I never had intentions on leaving the program, never had any ill will towards any of my teammates,” Daniels said. “I mean, if I was able to be there for my team, I would have been there. Those are my guys, and I've been grinding with them this whole entire time since we've been at Kansas, and we haven't been doing all of this work for me not to play ball.”
Despite the outside noise, Daniels did not let it have a negative effect on the locker room. Devin Neal said he stayed strong through the situation.
“He didn't let, at least to me, maybe by himself, he didn't show being disappointed, which I know he was," Neal said. "And being angry at the comments being made about him wanting to transfer, fake an injury, you name it.
"Because I was upset for him because I know that's not what he's about. And I've seen him stay strong through that. I've seen him smile through that. I seen him be a phenomenal leader through that for the team as much as he could be. He was around the team as much as possible, still being a voice for the team."
Daniels’ injury in 2023 came after a 2022 season that was also hampered by a shoulder issue. During the offseason, strength and conditioning coach Matt Gildersleeve said he wanted to make Daniels “bulletproof.” However even with all the preparation, an injury still happened, with Daniels saying there’s “nothing you can really do about it.”
“Football is a game where it's one of those sports where injuries happen, and quite frankly, when injuries happen, it's the next man up,” Daniels said. “I've been saying that since I was a third string. It's the next man up mentality in a game of football. And quite frankly, you have to make sure everybody's ready to go.”
Getting the other quarterbacks ready was something that Daniels took as a responsibility last season. It was especially important with Cole Ballard, the freshman who saw playing time after Jason Bean was injured. Daniels wanted to focus on keeping the peace of mind with the other quarterbacks.
“As a quarterback, it's easy to let a lot of stuff get in your mind, a lot of stuff to get cluttered," he said. "But, you know, as long as you're able to maintain peace and be able to maintain your peace of mind, you'll be okay,. So, I mean, being able to watch film with Cole Ballard, that kid, that kid has a mind of his own. He knows exactly what's going on, when it's supposed to be going on.”
Daniels has moved past his injury and is now preparing for the 2024 season. He said he’s “1000% better” than how he felt during the season.
“I feel like right now I've already ramped up to where I would be if I was playing the game tomorrow," Daniels said. "I feel like it's just being able to stay consistent with what I'm doing right now so much.”