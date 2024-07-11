Jalon Daniels’ health was a major talking point during the 2023 season, and he cleared the air of potential rumors surrounding the injury at Big 12 Media Day on Wednesday.

“To be honest, I never had intentions on leaving the program, never had any ill will towards any of my teammates,” Daniels said. “I mean, if I was able to be there for my team, I would have been there. Those are my guys, and I've been grinding with them this whole entire time since we've been at Kansas, and we haven't been doing all of this work for me not to play ball.”

Despite the outside noise, Daniels did not let it have a negative effect on the locker room. Devin Neal said he stayed strong through the situation.

“He didn't let, at least to me, maybe by himself, he didn't show being disappointed, which I know he was," Neal said. "And being angry at the comments being made about him wanting to transfer, fake an injury, you name it.

"Because I was upset for him because I know that's not what he's about. And I've seen him stay strong through that. I've seen him smile through that. I seen him be a phenomenal leader through that for the team as much as he could be. He was around the team as much as possible, still being a voice for the team."