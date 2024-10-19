Jalon Daniels looking to flip the switch in the second half of the season

After a slow start to open the 2024 season, Jalon Daniels played probably his best game of the year against Arizona State two Saturdays ago. Daniels threw for 260 yards and two touchdowns, yet the Jayhawks still fell short of a win.

Kansas had the chance to regroup with a bye week and will now take on 2-4 Houston on Saturday. Daniels said the last six games are in the past, and the Jayhawks are focused on finishing the season strong.

“It gave us a chance to be able to flip the page, be able to focus on the last six games of the season,” Daniels said. “I feel like when we came in for the bye week, Coach Leipold had a message basically saying that this is, we're 0-0 again. This is a whole new season. I feel like the guys took that message. I feel like we attacked the bye week and I feel like we've attacked this week and, you know, we're ready to go for game day.”

Daniels built some confidence as he and Quentin Skinner connected on several deep balls. Skinner had a rough start to the season but turned in a 100-yard game with two touchdowns.

“Those deep passes that were not connecting on at the beginning of the season, you know, were able to see us be able to make that connection during the ASU game,” Daniels said. “And I feel like every single game, we've been able to slowly but surely be able to keep on gaining that connection back.”