ago football Edit

Jalon Daniels on his road back to playing, ready to take the field

Jon Kirby • JayhawkSlant
Publisher- Football Editor
@jayhawkslant

It has been a long road back, but Jalon Daniels is ready to take the field as the starting quarterback when the Jayhawks open the season on Thursday against Lindenwood.

Daniels has not taken a snap in a game since last September leading KU to a win over BYU.

“I'm more than blessed to be back in this position I'm in today,” Daniels said. “I feel like when a situation like that happens, it makes you makes sure that you don't take for granted and know that you're blessed to be in this position.”

The offseason was spent with the trainers, medical team and strength and conditioning staff attacking the core area in workouts. Daniels was told strengthening the core would be a big factor in helping his injured back and returning to the field.

“Just being able to make sure that I get some rest, being able to get back my core, make sure that my core was strong enough to be able to come back when I did,” he said. “That's kind of all it took.”

Daniels had a long road back with rehab but is ready to be the starter in week one
It was not easy in the beginning, but he said he trusted the process.

“I had all the faith in the world that I'd be able to come back from my injury,” Daniels said. “It definitely took a lot of time. The process wasn't the easiest process at the beginning, but once you start to realize that you're finally getting to the top of that hill of the uphill battle, then it makes you feel very confident in being able to trust the rest of the process. As far as this process has gone, it's definitely had its ups and downs, but I'm glad to be where I'm at today.”

Daniels gave credit to the training staff for his rehab that lasted several months and helping him return healthy for fall camp.

“To be honest, it's on the coaches and the training staff,” Daniels said. “For me, I'm just taking every rep that they tell me to get. I feel as if I've been getting every single rep that's been given to me and I don't feel like I've taken any plays off, personally. So, the reps that they're giving me, if there is a load management, that's on the coaching staff and the training staff.”

He talked about the rumors that started when he was injured, the young quarterbacks in the program, going up against an experienced secondary in practice and much more in his media day interview. Watch everything Daniels had to say in his media day interview.

