It has been a long road back, but Jalon Daniels is ready to take the field as the starting quarterback when the Jayhawks open the season on Thursday against Lindenwood.

Daniels has not taken a snap in a game since last September leading KU to a win over BYU.

“I'm more than blessed to be back in this position I'm in today,” Daniels said. “I feel like when a situation like that happens, it makes you makes sure that you don't take for granted and know that you're blessed to be in this position.”

The offseason was spent with the trainers, medical team and strength and conditioning staff attacking the core area in workouts. Daniels was told strengthening the core would be a big factor in helping his injured back and returning to the field.

“Just being able to make sure that I get some rest, being able to get back my core, make sure that my core was strong enough to be able to come back when I did,” he said. “That's kind of all it took.”