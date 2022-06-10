Jarred Sample arrives on campus for official visit

This weekend Sample will get a chance to for smack-talk with Leipold over his favorite NFL team since he started his official visit on Friday.

“The only thing I don't like about Coach Leipold is that he's a Green Bay Packers fan,” Sample said with a laugh. “We are all Cowboys fans over here.”

He admitted he likes everything about the coaching staff except for one small detail.

Sample has been talking to Terrence Samuel and Jordan Peterson, who are both from the Houston area.

“I’ve been getting to know Coach Terrence,” he said. “It was easy because he's from Houston, too. He's from my area where I grew up, so me and him connected very easily. Me and Coach T, we've built a good relationship and then coach Leipold, we built a great relationship, too.

“Coach Peterson shows me so much love with him being the DB coach and me being on the offensive side. We are on opposite sides of the ball, but he still shows me a lot. That's why I love the most about these coaches.”

The staff has used a group approach to connect with Samples and it is something that has stood out to him.

“All of those coaches have been texting me almost every day, sending me edits, making sure I'm okay,” Sample said. “They make me feel like home and make me feel like they're a family right now.”

Sample visited Kansas last spring and got a chance the Jayhawks go through practice.

“The practice was amazing,” he said. “One thing that stood out to me was that everyone was getting in and doing something and not just sitting on the sideline doing nothing and it was nothing but great energy.”

On his official visit he will get a chance to spend more time with the coaches and see more than he did in March.

“I'm looking forward to connecting with more of the coaches, seeing more of the school, the campus and the facilities,” he said. “And getting to know the community and the facilities more because it might be my next home.”

Sample holds offers from Tulsa, Memphis, Houston and several other schools. He said there are no other visits set but he knows what he is looking for in his next home.

“Loyalty, a school that really wants you, a school that knows what they're going to do with you on the football field,” he said. “I’m looking for a school that has a plan with me on what they're going to do with me before I even get on campus.”