Brandon Schmelzle is officially on the radar as one of the top players in the Kansas class of 2025. The attention from college coaches has been increasing and one of the big developments came last week.

Schmelzle took an unofficial visit to Kansas to watch the team practice and meet with the coaches. After practice he earned his first division one offer from the Jayhawks.

“It will be a day I remember for the rest of my life,” Schmelzle said.

He arrived in the morning for practice and then stayed to talk with the coaching staff and hear more about the KU program.

“The visit was great,” he said. “I met a lot of KU football staff today and they all made me feel welcomed. The atmosphere at practice was amazing. It was competitive and coming from a small school that’s what I’m used to.

“Watching the team was great, it made me want to strap the pads up and go play. I could feel the intensity and the competitiveness.”