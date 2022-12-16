“They really like my consistency that I bring to the game and believe that I would be a great addition to the team,” Keller said.

It was those kinds of numbers that caught the attention from the Kansas coaches.

Keller spent the last three years at Texas State handling the kicking duties. His numbers were impressive making 37-of-43 field goals slightly over 86 percent of his tries.

They have been tracking Seth Keller since he put his name in the portal. Keller started his visit on Thursday and ended it today. And it ended with good news.

It was known if the right kicker came along the Kansas staff would make a strong effort to get one through the transfer portal.

This year he was 14-of-16 with his longest from 49 yards.

During his visit Luke Hosford was his host. He spent time with Hosford learning about the program and meeting players on special teams.

“I was able to meet some of the specialists which made it nice to get a feel of how they are and how close the group is,” he said.

Keller said he spent most of his time communicating with analyst Aaron Miller. He worked with Miller setting up his official visit.

“The thing that stood out the most to me is the fact that all the coaches are bought into the culture being placed,” he said. “Everyone is striving for one goal.”

Keller has been consistent at the division one level. He spent a lot of time working at his game to get to the Power Five level.

“I think the success I’ve had previously has been a testament to the sacrifices that my family, friends, coaches and teammates have made,” he said. “I thank God for giving me the platform and ability to do something I love while showing others his love. Kicking is a very detailed area of football. I think something that has helped the most is being mentally sharp and envisioning myself make the kick before I even go out there.”

Keller took a visit to James Madison and had one scheduled to Memphis. North Carolina was making a late push over the last week. Now that his decision has been made, he can focus on the transition moving to Kansas next month.

“It feels awesome,” he said. “It’s exciting to know where I am going to be and ready to get going and get to work.”