Jayhawks get commitment from Brian Dilworth after visit

“They liked it and they liked everything about the school,” he said. “They liked everything the coaches had to tell them.”

Dilworth said his mother and father were on the visit with him.

“He is a great man and we really bonded over the last two months,” Dilworth said after the visit. “And it was good to be around him. He really cares about the players and about me. I enjoy spending time around him in hearing how he is going to use me.”

The cornerback from Chaminade Madonna in Florida took his official visit to Kansas this weekend with his parents to get a better look at the program.

The coaches have been looking to add a high school defensive back as part of the recruiting class. They are close to being done with the 2022 class in the early signing period except for the final high school spot.

He was hosted by Trevor Wilson, who is also from Florida. “All of the players were chill and good to be around,” Dilworth added.

One of the areas that stood out to him was the academic support they players receive. He spent a lot of time talking about academics and how that fits into the football player’s schedule.

“The whole school really stood out to me and the education that you get with the tutoring and the schedules that they have for the football players,” Dilworth said. “They have everything set up, so you don't have to rush and do everything. They have administrators that help you out and make you a better student athlete.”

When the visit was over Dilworth met Lance Leipold and Peterson to recap the visit.

“They did not press me to make a decision,” he said. “But I made the decision to commit, and they were all for it. They told me they would give me time to make my decision. but I wanted to make the decision now after the visit and commit.”

Dilworth was committed early in his recruiting to Auburn and received offers from Kentucky, Miami (FL), North Carolina State, Penn State and several other schools.

After his visit he knew Kansas was the place he wanted to be.

“Coach Peterson was really happy and excited,” Dilworth said. “When I told coach Leipold he was very excited too. They are coming down to see me on Tuesday and come talk to me about everything else. All of the staff was excited.

“The atmosphere was great and all of the fans. Everybody cares about the school, and it is just a great fit for me. I want to go in and help change the system around.”

Dilworth is rated one of the top corners in Florida. He has been going through the recruiting process since his sophomore year when the offers started to come in.

“It feels great right now,” he said. “I have a home to go to and a good school and program like Kansas.”

Dilworth becomes the highest-rated high school prospect for Kansas in the 2022 class.