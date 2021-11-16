Jayhawks hoping to get an official visit from Isaiah Adams

“So, a couple of my role models actually played for Kansas growing up, which was cool. And then when I got over here to Garden City, just playing in Kansas it is really cool to get an opportunity from Kansas.”

“Well, I knew about Kansas my whole life,” he said. “We have, Andrew Wiggins who is from Canada. So, I've always known about Kansas basketball and Kansas football as well, because defensive back from Canada played for the Jayhawks as well.

Although Adams is from Canada he is very familiar with the Kansas brand.

The Jayhawks were one of the first Power Five teams to offer Isaiah Adams from Garden City Community College. Adams made his way to Garden City from Canada where he attended MacClean High.

The Kansas coaching staff has made it clear since they arrived, they want to recruit locally. That also means looking at the junior college prospects in the state.

Adams said the defensive back is Matt Boateng who signed with the Jayhawks after coming from IMG Academy.

The Jayhawks offered Adams after head coach Lance Leipold and offensive line coach Scott Fuchs visited Garden City and watched practice.

“I have talked with Coach Fuchs a lot and the offensive coordinator,” Adams said. “The head coach from Kansas came to one of our practices. He evaluated me during practice. And then the next day coach, the O-line coach calls me and says, hey, the boss man liked what he saw and we're going to keep building this relationship.”

Adams is still navigating through the recruiting process and has picked recent offers from Minnesota, Illinois, West Virginia, UTSA, and Houston.

He has been doing his research on the Jayhawks.

“I know the head coach was probably one of the most prestigious coaches in NCAA right now,” Adams said. “And it's funny because the offensive coordinator was at Buffalo before, and he saw my team in high school. In high school, I remember him reaching out and saying, ‘I like what I'm seeing.’

“And now that I'm at the end of junior college, it's kind of funny how the tables have turned. And although he was at Buffalo before now, he's at Kansas recruiting me, as well.”

Adams said he is looking over the visit possibilities and could visit Kansas in December. He will have several options to choose from and things will get busy in the next month. Adams said he will graduate at semester and will sign in the early period.

“First of all, I am looking for a school can I go there and compete for a certain spot,” he said. “And then I want to go to a place with a family type of atmosphere. Coming out of JUCO, I want to find a home and a place where I can come back to in 20 years. I want a place where I can come back after I'm gone and know that the people there like me and I built relationships. I want to find a place where I can come in and compete and a family environment.”