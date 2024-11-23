WATCH: Cornell Wheeler talks about the win over Colorado

Cornell Wheeler talks about the defense since his return because he is a captain. Wheeler said the team's focus is now on Baylor and getting the sixth win.
Watch what Wheeler had to say after the game.
There are over 70 recruits expected for the Colorado game with a strong blend of local talent and outside the area.
While meeting with the media on Friday, Bill Self talked about facing Duke and provided an update on Flory Bidunga.
On Friday morning, Rylan Griffen met with the media to preview the Duke game and more.
Nicolette Edwards from CU Sports Report gives a closer look at Colorado and a prediction on the game.
Come inside for our staff predictions, game notes, depth charts and more information on the Colorado game.
