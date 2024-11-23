Published Nov 23, 2024
WATCH: Cornell Wheeler talks about the win over Colorado
Jon Kirby  •  JayhawkSlant
Publisher- Football Editor
Cornell Wheeler talks about the defense since his return because he is a captain. Wheeler said the team's focus is now on Baylor and getting the sixth win.

Watch what Wheeler had to say after the game.

