Sunday Thoughts: KU playing the best in the Big 12 over last month

KU is 4-1 during that time with the only loss being a two-point game in Manhattan. In that game KU had every chance to walk out with a win. The fact is KU is the team nobody in the league wants to play. KU's last three wins are over teams with a combined 23-5 record.

Over the last month anyone would be hard-pressed to find a team playing better football in the conference with the wins the Jayhawks have.

“I'll let you write about that,” Leipold said. “You guys can decide that right now. We're playing pretty solid football right now.”

After the Jayhawks beat Colorado in dominating fashion Kansas head coach Lance Leipold was asked if the Jayhawks are the best team in the Big 12.

Colorado was the latest team to find out.

“Great game by KU,” said Colorado’s Coach Prime. “They have a tremendous football team that are resilient. They have a wonderful coach who is one of my favorites in the Big 12. I feel as though we have a tremendous relationship. He checked on me when nobody was.

“We exchanged pleasantries before the game and I told him that his team is resilient, they are the reflection of who he is, they fight to the end. They're very physical, they're tough, they're tenacious. They ran the heck out of the football, which we couldn't stop, period.”

The Jayhawks simply lined up and pushed Colorado around all day. The end result was 331 yards on the ground and a time of possession that favored Kansas 40:11 to 19:40.

“The mood was let's stop the run,” Deion Sanders said. “We got to do something. We got to stop. They didn't punt one time. Their 331 yards rushing was alarming. You can't win when a team is rushing 331 yards on you. That's not indicative of who we've been and who we are. That is certainly not who we are, and we could not stop the bleeding.

He continued: “We tried consistently, but we could not stop the bleeding. Hats off to them. They were physical. They out physicaled us, they outplayed us. They wanted it a lot more than we did.”

