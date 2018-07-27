This summer Kansas head coach David Beaty went back to his alma mater for a football camp at Lindenwood University. That ended up being a good luck trip back to where he played his college football because he found Cole Mueller.

Mueller, from Holt High School, put on a strong performance and earned an offer from the Jayhawks after the camp.

Fast forward a month and Mueller was in Lawrence on Friday to show the coaches what he could do although he already had an offer.

“I really came up to look at the campus and be around the coaches,” Mueller said. “Coach Beaty said he really wanted to see my speed and see if I was actually as fast as I looked on tape.”

Mueller didn’t disappoint.

He ran the fastest 40 time with over 200 players at the camp. He also turned in a 37-inch vertical and was easily one of the top performers at the Friday Night Lights event.

Once the camp was over Mueller went in to visit with Beaty and gave the Jayhawks head coach his verbal commitment.

“I just wanted to go up and see the campus because I like to coach Beaty,” Mueller said. “I liked him from the first time I talked to him after the Lindenwood camp. I was ready commit while I was there.”

Mueller made the trip with his mother and father. Before the camp he got a tour of the campus and facilities.

“Everything's brand new and it is being renovated,” Mueller said about the facilities. “So it's like top of the line.”

Last year Mueller ran for 2400 yards and 35 touchdowns. At 6-foot-1 and 192 pounds he has the speed and size college coaches are looking for. He said he believes he can play at 220-225 pounds in his college days.

“I'm ready to get bigger, stronger faster,” he said. “So when I come to KU I can I can do some things.”