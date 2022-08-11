Jayhawks land their quarterback in Kasen Weisman

He attended the Friday Night Lights camp performing in front of the coaches for a couple hours. Before the visit he told Jayhawk Slant it was an important trip because it would allow him to see if he liked the coaching style and if they liked what they saw in him.

“It feels unreal, to be honest,” he said. “It really hasn't hit me yet, because one of my childhood dreams has been to play in a big conference. It's been 12 years of morning practices and elementary school practices. And everything went into it, so it doesn't feel real yet. A couple tears are going to get shed.”

For Weisman it was years of hard work coming together to further his career at the Power Five level.

The Kansas coaches got the quarterback they have been recruiting since the beginning of the year.

After the camp ended Weisman had an individual session with the coaches and showcased more of his ability.

“The thing I saw with the coaching staff is they're really close,” Weisman said. “They're one of the coolest coaching staffs I've talked to. They know how to win. They got there last year and obviously, no one expected them to win the first year they were there. I think they were just trying to instill a work ethic and a culture into the program.

“Near the end of camp Coach Z came and said, ‘We want to bring you into the facility to throw.’ So, they brought the whole coaching staff in there. They got four or five receivers. And we went through their route concepts. And I threw it well. I think Coach Leipold was pretty pleased. Coach Z was excited, so I think it overall went pretty well.”

After the camp Weisman knew he and Zebrowski jelled.

“I could definitely see it when I was there me and Coach Z are a lot alike,” Weisman said. “He's the coolest guy. He's just like me. Me and him just click really good. That's why I want to be coached by someone that's just like me. I think we both have the same mindset.”

This ends a long process for Weisman who holds over 20 division one scholarship offers. He recently took a visit to Florida State and had a thorough look at several schools during his recruiting process.

As a junior he threw for 2678 yards and 24 touchdowns with only four interceptions. He ran for another 458 yards and eight touchdowns. Those numbers attracted attention from a lot of college coaches. Weisman said he is happy to have a home at Kansas and focus on his senior season.

“It does feel good,” he said. “It feels like I took some stress off my shoulders where now I can just go play and worry about my teammates winning the state championship. I don't have to worry about all the other stuff. I know I’ve got a family now. I'm locked to somewhere where I'm going to be playing for the next three to four years after this. I’m excited.”