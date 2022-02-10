Jayhawks move into the lead for Quinton Conley

“It was great being back at KU and I enjoyed being able to meet coach Samuel for the first time,” he said. “I talked for a while with Coach Leipold, and he expressed that they still want me and I’m high on their list of targets.”

Conley has been to Kansas several times since last summer with his most recent visit at the end of January. It gave him the opportunity to meet new receivers coach Terrence Samuel and visit with Lance Leipold and Jake Schoonover.

Quinton Conley has been taking his time while being thorough through the recruiting process before he makes a decision.

He learned a lot about the wide receiver position from Samuel.

“I did the film session with Coach Samuel, and we talked about the breakdown of a route for a while and how to position your body to make a catch,” he said.

Conley has been talking to several schools and went on a visit to Missouri after his trip to Lawrence.

Nebraska and Arizona State are also in the picture as he continues to think about his future. But the relationships he has built with the Kansas staff is paying off.

“I’ve talked a lot with Coach Leipold recently and we text pretty often,” Conley said. “I feel that I’m pretty close to a decision and KU is probably the front runner right now.”

Conley spent the beginning of his high school playing wide receiver. He moved to tight end and quarterback last year before suffering a season-ending injury. Although several programs talked to him about playing tight end his future could be at receiver.

This summer he showed good athletic ability at the Jayhawks summer camp. At 6-foot-6, 220 pounds he would be a big target for quarterbacks and a tough matchup for defensive backs.

“The opportunity to play WR is something that I’m looking at,” he said. “So, finding a good coach at that position is something that plays a role.”