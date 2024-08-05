LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks are ranked No. 24 in the preseason US LBM Coaches Poll, the organization announced on Monday, Kansas’ first appearance in the preseason Coaches Poll since 2008.

The Coaches Poll appearances comes after a 9-4 season in 2023, which culminated in a 49-36 victory over UNLV in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 26, 2023. The bowl victory was Kansas’ first since 2008 and Kansas’ first nine-win season since 2007.

Under Leipold, the Jayhawks are no strangers to being ranked in the Coaches Poll, which slotted Kansas as No. 23 to finish the 2023 season. Kansas made four separate appearances in the poll during the 2023 season, appearing as high as No. 23 on Oct. 29, 2023.

The preseason ranking marks Kansas’ third in the Coaches Poll all-time, after ranking No. 13 on July 28, 2008, and No. 24 on Aug. 9, 1996.

Kansas was recently picked fourth in the Big 12 Preseason Poll on July 2, which was Kansas’ highest preseason ranking since the Big 12 went to a non-divisional format in 2011. The Jayhawks have been recognized on numerous preseason watch lists, including Jalon Daniels (Walter Camp, Maxwell), Devin Neal (Maxwell), Luke Hosford (Mannelly), Cobee Bryant (Nagurski, Thorpe) and Jared Casey (Wuerffel).

Kansas football kicks off its 2024 season on Thursday, August 29, when the Jayhawks host Lindenwood in Children's Mercy Park at 7 p.m. CT. The following week, Kansas travels to Illinois on Saturday, September 7, then returns to Children's Mercy Park on Friday, September 13 at 6 PM to host UNLV. Other home opponents for the Jayhawks include TCU, Houston, Iowa State and Colorado - all of which will be played at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.