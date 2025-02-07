Jayhawks will get a visit from four-star RB Kory Amachree

In April the Jayhawks are set to get a visit from Kory Amachree, one of the top running backs in the country.

Amachree confirmed to Jayhawk Slant he will take an official visit scheduled in April. He has been talking with several coaches on staff.

“I loved getting to know the coaches, and we have a great relationship,” he said. “I loved talking with Coach Samuel, Coach Wallace, Coach Leipold, and the rest of the staff.”

Amachree knows Samuel from his days at Michigan State. Samuel coached at Michigan State from 2011-2019 and got to know Amachree and his family.

Running backs coach Jonathan Wallace is recruiting Amachree as the position coach.

“Coach Wallace is a great guy and it’s always good to catch up with him,” Amachree said. “I feel like he could develop me into a great back.”