Jayhawks will get a visit from four-star RB Kory Amachree

In April the Jayhawks are set to get a visit from Kory Amachree, one of the top running backs in the country.
Amachree confirmed to Jayhawk Slant he will take an official visit scheduled in April. He has been talking with several coaches on staff.
“I loved getting to know the coaches, and we have a great relationship,” he said. “I loved talking with Coach Samuel, Coach Wallace, Coach Leipold, and the rest of the staff.”
Amachree knows Samuel from his days at Michigan State. Samuel coached at Michigan State from 2011-2019 and got to know Amachree and his family.
Running backs coach Jonathan Wallace is recruiting Amachree as the position coach.
“Coach Wallace is a great guy and it’s always good to catch up with him,” Amachree said. “I feel like he could develop me into a great back.”
Last season Amachree put up big numbers rushing for 1500 yards and 19 TD. His season came to an early end after an injury to his fibula and tibia.
He holds over 30 scholarship offers and said he wants to see the Kansas program and learn more on his official visit.
“I am looking at Michigan, Indiana, West Virginia, Purdue, Northwestern, Cincinnati, MSU, Pitt, and many other great schools right now,” he said. “I am really looking forward to this OV (Kansas) and just to get a better understand of what it’s really like at KU.”
Amachree has already been on several unofficial visits and will start his official visits soon. He has an idea what he is looking for when it comes to choosing his future home.
“In recruiting I look for a family like bond and a coach who will develop me,” he said.
The top running back in Michigan said he wants to be committed before the start of his senior season.