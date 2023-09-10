During fall camp JB Brown was mentioned several times by coaches as one of the newcomers standing out.

On Friday against Illinois Brown got his number called when Taiwan Berryhill could not play, and he delivered. The transfer from Bowling Green got his first start as a Jayhawk.

Brown played 58 snaps against the Illini and finished second on the team with six tackles. He also recorded two tackles for a loss, a sack and a pass breakup.

The Jayhawks installed a new pass rush alignment where they move defensive end Jereme Robinson inside and use defensive ends and linebackers in his place. That look gives them three defensive ends and several instances where Brown lines up as an edge rusher.

“I love coming off the edge,” Brown said. “That's a package that we put in during the spring. I feel like it's just easier for me to come off the edge since I can use my speed to get around the offensive line and get to the quarterback.”

Brown talked about getting the start against Illinois, wearing the black jerseys, and the support from the fans.

Watch what Brown had to say after the game.