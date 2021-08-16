Jeremy Case Named Kansas Men’s Basketball Assistant Coach

Former Kansas guard, Jeremy Case, has been named an assistant coach for Kansas men’s basketball, head coach Bill Self announced today. A member of the 2008 National Championship team, Case had been serving as interim assistant coach since April 2021 and has been on the KU staff in multiple roles since 2016.

“I’ve known Jeremy since he was a baby and had the opportunity to coach him at KU,” Self said. “Then I had the chance to watch him one year with us as a graduate assistant before he went off to cut his teeth elsewhere in the coaching profession. He’s sharp. He’s personable and he’s prepared. Kansas is fortunate to have him represent this university.”

“After serving in an interim role, I’m ready to continue building long-term and sustained success within the KU basketball program,” Case said. “I couldn’t be more appreciative of the opportunity. I will do everything in my power to make coach Self, all my former teammates, and all of KU alumni proud by ensuring I take care of the rich history and tradition of the program while in this position.”

Case rejoined the KU staff as video coordinator in August 2016. The McAlester, Oklahoma, native came to KU after four seasons as an assistant coach at Houston Baptist University. While at HBU, under longtime Huskies’ head coach Ron Cottrell, Case was part of the Huskies’ transition from the Great West Conference to the Southland Conference in 2013-14. With Case as a key member of the coaching staff, the Huskies improved their record every year.

Case was a member of Kansas’ 2008 NCAA National Championship team, and after graduation he assisted the KU staff while taking graduate courses during the 2008-09 season. From there, Case was an assistant coach at Southeast Missouri State for three years before his stint at Houston Baptist.

“Jeremy came back to KU before the 2016-17 season and I’ve had a chance, along with our entire staff, to watch him up close and watch his growth not only as a person but also as a coach,” Self said. “I’m very excited about his abilities to not only coach on the floor, but also to be a tremendous recruiter. He has done a terrific job since we put him into the interim position back in April and I anticipate him being a star within our profession.”

Case played in 94 games while at Kansas and won four Big 12 regular-season and three Big 12 postseason tournament championships. Including the 2008 title, Case was part of three NCAA Elite Eight teams while playing at KU.

Case earned his bachelor’s degree in communications in 2007 and was a two-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team honoree in 2006 and 2008.

Case’s father, Win, is an assistant men’s basketball coach at Mississippi, and was a college teammate of Self at Oklahoma State. Case’s mother, Rita Newton, played college basketball at Seminole (Oklahoma) Junior College.